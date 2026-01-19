Cairo - The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) has signed a short-term financing agreement worth up to EGP 3 billion with U Consumer Finance (Valu) to support its ongoing operations and expansion plans.

This initiative aligns with NBE’s efforts to support the non-banking financial sector, promote financial inclusion, and expand access to innovative financing solutions, according to a press release.

Soha El-Turky, Deputy CEO of the NBE, said the financing reflects the bank’s confidence in Valu’s business model and its role in developing the Egyptian consumer finance ecosystem.

El-Turky emphasized that the credit facility ensures operational continuity for Valu until its new bond issuance procedures are completed, while supporting sustainable economic growth and regulatory compliance.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, indicated that the financing provides operational flexibility and supports the future growth and diversification of funding sources.

Earlier this month, Valu obtained final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) to launch its services in the Kingdom under a specialized financing license.

