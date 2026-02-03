Leejam Sports Company signed an agreement to extend and raise the limits of Shariah-compliant credit facilities of SAR 350 million with Emirates NBD on 2 February 2026.

This facility deal includes a SAR 200 million medium-term loan to finance the company’s capital and investment expenditures for future expansions, according to a bourse filing.

A total of SAR 150 million in a short-term loan will be used to boost working capital requirements and multiple letters of credit.

The loan holds a tenor of four years in addition to a one-year grace period for the medium-term facilities.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Leejam Sports recorded net profits valued at SAR 224 million, down 36.72% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 354 million.

