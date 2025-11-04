Riyadh: Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction posted 195.37% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 912.90 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus SAR 309.06 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 0.65 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 0.24 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Umm Al Qura generated revenues valued at SAR 2.43 billion in 9M-25, an annual leap of 137.19% from SAR 1.02 billion.

Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the group posted net profits valued at SAR 516.57 million, higher by 341.89% than SAR 116.90 million in Q3-24.

Revenues hit SAR 1.26 billion in Q3-25, marking a 374.65% YoY surge from SAR 266.68 million.

The Q3-25 net profits climbed by 118.25% when compared to SAR 236.68 million in the April-June 2025 period, while the revenues jumped by 89.15% from SAR 669.18 million.

Yasser AbuAteek, CEO of Umm Al Qura, commented: “We are excited to announce our strongest quarterly financial results to date, with revenue soaring to SAR 1.26 billion and net profit reaching a record SAR 516.6 million.”

“This exceptional performance is driven by a significant surge in sales of land plots designated for hospitality and residential developments, with five plots sold in each category, marking our highest quarterly sales volume ever,” AbuAteek highlighted.

He noted: “This impressive performance, along with our proactive cash and debt management strategies, including a three-year extension of our largest loan facilities, has boosted our internal liquidity position, showcasing the financial strength of our business.”

