The Dubai Financial Market Index (DFMI) rose by 12.148%, or 561.39 points, to close Monday’s trading session at 5,182.76 points.

Meanwhile, the FTSE ADX General Index (FADGI) of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) decreased by 0.107%, ending at 9,575.84 points.

