Dubai - BHM Capital Financial Services has completed its AED 200 million capital increase, doubling its share capital to AED 400 million, according to a bourse filing.

The increase was executed through the issuance of 200 million new shares to existing shareholders at a nominal value of AED 1 per share.

Funds will boost the company’s liquidity and support growth plans in technology, digital transformation, AI, and regional expansion.

The oversubscribed offer underscored strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategy.

Ammar Nasser Almualla, Chairman of BHM Capital, commented: “This milestone strengthens our financial position and paves the way for sustainable growth, further reinforcing our standing as a leading financial institution in the region.”

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital, added: “his achievement positions us to invest in advanced technologies and expand into key regional markets, establishing a stronger foundation for sustainable growth that delivers long-term value to our shareholders.”

The move is expected to reinforce BHM Capital’s long-term vision, driving sustainable growth and delivering strong returns to shareholders over the next three years.

In January 2025, BHM Capital was admitted as an External Market Maker on the Bahrain Bourse (BHB).

