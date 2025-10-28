Abu Dhabi – The United Arab Bank (UAB) logged net profits after tax of AED 315.56 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, higher by 49% year-on-year (YoY) than AED 212.25 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to AED 0.14 in 9M-25 from AED 0.10 in the same period a year ago, according to the financial results.

The total operating income rose by 28% to AED 580.35 million as of 30 September 2025 from AED 452.12 million in the year-ago period.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the profits after tax of UAB reached AED 107.82 million, an annual jump from AED 73.74 million.

Net operating income surged to AED 206.81 million in Q3-25 from AED 151.65 million in Q3-25, whereas the EPS maintained its value at AED 0.04.

The bank successfully completed its capital raise of AED 1.03 billion via a rights issue during the quarter, which was fully subscribed and has significantly strengthened the capital position.

Shirish Bhide, CEO of UAB, commented: “The strong growth in profitability and total assets highlights the continued robust business momentum coupled with prudent risk and expense management. We remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and long-term value to our customers, shareholders, partners and our community.”

He added: “As we celebrate the 50 years of vision of our founders, unveiling our new brand and refreshed identity, our ethos and commitment to serve our customers with integrity and purpose remain at the core of our mission to humanize banking.

“Service excellence and customer satisfaction shall remain at the heart of everything we do and drive our digitalization and product innovation agenda,” the CEO noted.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

