Riyadh: Tam Development Company signed a SAR 37.99 million contract with a government entity, on 22 September, to provide digital and operational solutions.

The 24-month deal is expected to impact the company’s financial results starting from the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, according to a bourse filing.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Tam Development registered net profits worth SAR 11.61 million, an annual rise of 1.60% from SAR 11.42 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 3.52 as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 3.47 in the same period last year.

The Tadawul-listed company posted 33.74% lower revenues at SAR 79.97 million in H1-25, against SAR 120.70 million in H1-24.

