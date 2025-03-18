Yanbu Cement Company recorded 31.02% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 157.12 million at the end of December 2024, compared with SAR 119.92 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 876.13 million last year, up 5.91% from SAR 827.22 million in 2023, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1 in 2024 from SAR 0.76 a year earlier.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, the net profits hit SAR 129.17 million, higher by 26.84% YoY than SAR 101.83 million.

