Riyadh - Yanbu Cement Company registered a 38.14% drop in net profits to SAR 79.90 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 129.17 million in 9M-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) fell to SAR 0.51 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 0.82 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Revenues amounted to SAR 838.28 million in 9M-25, signaling a 27.93% year-on-year (YoY) jump from SAR 655.26 million.

Financials for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Yanbu Cement logged 8.77% YoY lower net profits valued at SAR 28.37 million, compared with SAR 31.10 million.

The sales hiked by 41.18% to SAR 297.54 million in Q3-25 from SAR 210.74 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q3-25 net profits soared by 31.22% compared to SAR 21.62 million in the April-June 2025 period, while the revenues rose by 8.47% from SAR 274.30 million.

