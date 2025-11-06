Riyadh – Umm Al Qura Cement Company posted 18.56% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 32.61 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus SAR 40.05 million.

Similarly, the earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 0.59 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 0.73 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The revenues stood at SAR 196.11 million in 9M-25, an annual rise of 1.59% from SAR 193.04 million.

Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the group posted net profits valued at SAR 11.80 million, up 18.07% from SAR 9.99 million in Q3-24.

Umm Al Qura Cement generated revenues totaling SAR 73.59 million in Q3-25, higher by 19% YoY than SAR 61.83 million.

The Q3-25 net profits climbed by 19.25% when compared to SAR 9.90 million in the April-June 2025 period, while the revenues jumped by 18.55% from SAR 62.07 million.

