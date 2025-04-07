Riyadh – The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) announced the board’s recommendation to pay out cash dividends valued at SAR 225 million for 2024.

The insurance firm will disburse a dividend of SAR 1.50 per share for 150 million eligible shares, as per a bourse statement.

The distribution date for the announced dividends, which represent 15% of the company’s capital, will be announced once the general assembly approves the proposal.

As of 31 December 2024, Tawuniya generated net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders valued at SAR 1.02 billion, an annual hike of 65.80% from SAR 616.42 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher