Riyadh - The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) achieved net profits after Zakat attributable to shareholders valued at SAR 902.36 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The figure marks an annual rise of 5.65% from SAR 854.06 million, according to the financial statements.

Insurance revenues amounted to SAR 15.75 billion in 9M-25, signaling a 16.73% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 13.49 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 6.03 in the January-September 2025 period from SAR 5.70 in 9M-24.

Financial Results of Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi company unveiled net profits after Zakat attributable to shareholders worth SAR 173.25 million, down 12.29% from SAR 197.55 million in Q3-24.

Tawuniya achieved 15.09% YoY higher revenues valued at SAR 5.40 billion in Q3-25, versus SAR 4.69 billion.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits dropped by 62.93% when compared to SAR 467.41 million in Q2-25, while the revenues climbed by 3.43% from SAR 5.22 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

