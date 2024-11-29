The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) ended Thursday’s trading session higher by 0.44% at 11,641.31 points.

The trading value hit SAR 6.02 billion after 362.75 million shares were exchanged.

Tamkeen Human Resource Company, which topped the risers with 18%, posted the highest turnover of SAR 919.03 million.

Meanwhile, Saudi Cable Company led the fallers with 6.93%.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company was the most active stock with 153.29 million shares.

Likewise, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) went up by 0.76% at 30,394.70 points.

Purity for Information Technology Company advanced the gainers with 11.83%, while Paper Home Company headed the decliners with 8.50%.

