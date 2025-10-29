Riyadh – Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (solutions) logged net profits valued at SAR 1.22 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual drop of 3.62% from SAR 1.27 billion.

Meanwhile, the revenues jumped by 5.88% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 8.82 billion as of 30 September 2025, compared to SAR 8.33 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 10.28 in 9M-25 from SAR 10.67 during the same period in 2024.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net profits of solutions hit SAR 417 million, down 9.93% YoY from SAR 463 million.

The group generated 12.53% YoY higher revenues at SAR 3.09 billion in Q3-25, versus SAR 2.75 billion.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits dropped by 6.50% when compared to SAR 446 million in Q2-25, while the revenues climbed by 6.75% from SAR 2.90 billion.

