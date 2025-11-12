Seera Group Holding logged net profits valued at SAR 122 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, down 29.88% from SAR 174 million in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.26 as of 30 September 2025, an annual drop from SAR 0.44, according to the financial results.

Seera recorded 19.76% year-on-year (YoY) higher revenues at SAR 3.71 billion in 9M-25, compared to SAR 3.10 billion.

Financial Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi group registered net profits amounting to SAR 50 million, higher by 16.27% YoY than SAR 43 million.

Revenues jumped by 40.90% to SAR 1.40 billion in Q3-25 from SAR 995 million a year earlier.

The Q3-25 net profit shrank by 163.15% when compared to SAR 19 million in April-June 2025, while the revenues climbed by 16.05% from SAR 1.20 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).