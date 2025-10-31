Riyadh - The net profits of Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) reached SAR 28.58 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, marking a 37.11% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 20.85 million.

The company delivered an annual growth of 5.31% in revenue to SAR 1.20 billion as of 30 September 2025, compared with SAR 1.14 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 0.10 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 0.01 in the same period a year ago.

Financials for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, SAPTCO generated 70.75% YoY lower net profits at SAR 8.14 million, compared to SAR 27.86 million.

Likewise, the revenues fell by 13.43% to SAR 364.51 million in Q3-25 from SAR 421.09 million in Q3-24.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits plummeted by 79.88% from SAR 40.51 million in Q2-25, while the revenues decreased by 27.54% from SAR 503.09 million.

