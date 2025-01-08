Saudi online retailer Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing saw its shares surge 30% on its trading debut on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), a day after hospital operator Almoosa Health closed 15% higher on its opening day.

The Saudi unicorn opened at 38.50 riyals ($10.26), at 10% higher from the set price of SAR 35 per share, at top of the range.

Early trade saw the shares soar to SAR 45.50, indicating a 30% surge, which is the maximum-permitted limit set by Tadawul during the first three days of newly listed stock.

Nice One’s SAR 908 million IPO was oversubscribed 139.4 times, implying a market capitalisation of over SAR 4 billion.

The company offered a free float of 34.65 million shares, representing 30% of its share capital, with 10% allocated to retail investors and 90% to institutions.

Masarrah Investment Company, Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Habib & Sons and Frontier Investment Management Partners have been named cornerstone investors, with commitments of up to 12% of the IPO.

EFG Hermes KSA and SNB Capital are joint financial advisors, bookrunners, and underwriters. SNB Capital serving as lead manager.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com