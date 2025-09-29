Riyadh - The board of Saudi Networkers Services Company (NSN) has approved transferring its shares from the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange to the Main Market (TASI) on 25 September 2025.

The move is subject to the Capital Market Authority’s (CMA) approval and compliance with all regulatory requirements, according to a bourse filing.

The Tadawul-listed company will begin fulfilling the necessary conditions and coordinating with authorities.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

