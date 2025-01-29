DUBAI - Saudi National Bank (SNB), the kingdom's largest bank by assets, posted on Wednesday a 5.9% rise in net profit for 2024, boosted by higher operating income.

Net profit attributable to shareholders came in at 21.2 billion riyals ($5.65 billion) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, up from 20 billion riyals a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

It posted a net profit of 5.6 billion riyals in the fourth quarter, Reuters calculations showed, beating analysts' mean estimate of 5.1 billion riyals, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

