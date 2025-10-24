Riyadh – The net profits after tax of Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company (Jamjoom Pharma) reached SAR 395.73 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual rise of 29.78% from SAR 304.92 million.

The group recorded 12.96% year-on-year (YoY) higher revenues at SAR 1.19 billion as of 30 September 2025, compared to SAR 1.05 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 5.65 in 9M-25 from SAR 4.36 in the year-ago period.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Jamjoom Pharma logged 12.29% YoY higher net profits at SAR 106.67 million, compared with SAR 94.99 million in Q3-24.

Revenues jumped by 4.49% to SAR 342.31 million in Q3-25 from SAR 327.58 million a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits dropped by 19.20% when compared to SAR 132.02 million in Q2-25, while the revenues fell by 13.60% from SAR 396.22 million.

Earlier this month, Jamjoom Pharma launched a new corporate brand identity to boost its product portfolio and promote regional partnerships.

