Riyadh - Saudi Ground Services Company generated SAR 298.50 million in net profit during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, marking an annual leap of 29.06% from SAR 231.27 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) totaled SAR 1.59 as of 30 September 2025, compared with SAR 1.23 in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

Revenues increased by 1.76% to SAR 2.04 billion in 9M-25 from SAR 2 billion a year earlier.

Financials for Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi company logged net profits amounting to SAR 101.50 million, higher by 24.27% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 81.67 million in Q3-24.

Likewise, the revenues grew by 2.29% YoY to SAR 683.37 million in Q3-25 from SAR 668.65 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 earnings rose by 2.14% from SAR 99.37 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues edged down by 0.80% when compared to SAR 808.90 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

