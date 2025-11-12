The net losses of Emaar The Economic City plummeted by 73.80% to SAR 302 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025 from SAR 1.15 billion in 9M-24.

The loss per share hit SAR 0.58 in 9M-25, an annual decline from SAR 2.20, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the revenues hiked by 182.57% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 680 million in 9M-25 from SAR 241 million.

Accumulated losses hit SAR 292 million as of 30 September 2025, representing 5.58% of the capital.

Income Results for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Emaar The Economic City suffered net losses valued at SAR 135 million, lower by 70.58% than SAR 459 million in Q3-24.

In July-September 2025, revenues totaled SAR 358 million, marking a leap of 293.40% from SAR 91 million during the same period in 2024.

Quarterly, the net losses reported in Q3-25 widened by 206.81% from SAR 44 million in Q2-25, while the revenues climbed by 203.38% from SAR 118 million.All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

