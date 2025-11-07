Riyadh: Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Company (Cenomi Retail) has posted net losses worth SAR 205.50 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The losses deepened by 325.46% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 48.30 million in 9M-24, according to the income statement.

Meanwhile, the company generated 3.83% higher revenue at SAR 3.67 billion during the January-September 2025 period when compared with SAR 3.53 billion in 9M-24.

The loss per share stood at SAR 1.83 as of 30 September 2025, compared to SAR 0.46 in the year-ago period.

Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Cenomi Retail shifted to net losses of SAR 122.20 million versus a net profit of SAR 19.30 million.

The revenue increased by 7.68% to SAR 1.20 billion in Q3-25 from SAR 1.122 billion in Q3-24.

Quarterly, the net losses in Q3-25 were 43.76% higher than SAR 85 million in Q2-25 while the revenues grew by 7.14% from SAR 1.128 billion.

The CEO of Cenomi Retail, Salim Fakhouri, said: “Our performance in the Q3 and 9M of the year reflects the continued progress we’re making toward sustainable revenue growth. Despite a seasonally softer quarter, we achieved solid top-line performance, supported by a resilient Saudi Arabia performance, strong international and online sales momentum, particularly across our Tier 1 Champion brands.”

Fakhouri noted: “Our focus on operational discipline and cost optimization efforts has supported improved gross margins year to date. While our net loss reflects non-recurring expenses as we continue to streamline and strengthen our operations, the successful completion of the Al-Futtaim transaction marks a major milestone in Cenomi Retail’s transformation.”

The CEO concluded: “Alongside the successful refinancing of overdue liabilities, this milestone enhances our financial stability, positioning Cenomi Retail for greater competitiveness, stronger cash flows, and sustainable growth over the next five years. Despite near-term challenges, we remain confident in our strategic direction and firmly believe we are on the right path to fully transform our company.”

Accumulated Losses

As of 30 September 2025, the accumulated losses incurred by Cenomi Retail hit SAR 1.81 billion, which represented 158.40% of the SAR 1.14 billion capital.

