Riyadh - National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) generated net profits worth SAR 1.45 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, lower by 14.24% than SAR 1.69 billion in 9M-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 1.58 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 1.84 in the same period a year ago, according to the financial results.

Bahri recorded 2.50% year-on-year (YoY) lower revenues at SAR 7.08 billion in 9M-25, compared with SAR 7.26 billion.

Results of Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the group posted net profits valued at SAR 513.36 million, up 0.85% from SAR 509.02 million in Q3-24.

Revenues hit SAR 2.45 billion in Q3-25, marking a 9.60% YoY increase from SAR 2.24 billion.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits climbed by 25.99% when compared to SAR 407.45 million in the April-June 2025 period, while the revenues went down by 0.22% from SAR 2.46 billion.

Ahmed Ali Al Subaey, CEO of Bahri, commented: “In the third quarter, our crude oil shipping business delivered strong performance, leveraging a larger owned fleet to meet increased demand. Our other shipping businesses also proved their resilience through proactive measures as they navigated volatile markets, while our logistics business continued its commercial ramp-up.”

“We also placed the first order with International Maritime Industries for six dry bulk vessels, marking a new chapter for shipbuilding in Saudi Arabia, strengthening the Kingdom’s supply chain and benefiting from its strategic location,” Al Subaey highlighted.

