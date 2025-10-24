Saudi Arabia - Net profit after zakat and income tax: SR6,405 million reflecting an 8% year-on-year increase from SR 5,944 million

Total operating income: SR10,990 million, reflecting a 5% year-on-year increase from SR10,467 million

Net loans and advances: SR293 billion, reflecting a 16% year-on-year increase from SR252 billion in the same period of the previous year

Customer deposits: SR 315 billion, up 14% from SR 276 billion in Q3 2024

Total equity: SR 78 billion, representing a 19% year-on-year increase from SR 65 billion

Lubna S. Olayan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), announced on Thursday the bank’s financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025.

SAB recorded a net profit after zakat and income tax of SR 6,405 million, an 8% year-on-year increase compared to the same period in 2024. Total operating income rose by 5% reaching SR10,990 million, reflecting continued growth and strong performance across all customer segments.

Lubna Olayan, Chair of SAB, said: “SAB delivered another quarter of consistent performance, underscoring the strength of our business model and the successful execution of our strategy. Our Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) remained robust at 15%, in line with our medium-term targets and ongoing commitment to delivering sustainable returns for shareholders."

Net loans and advances reached SR293 billion, representing a 13% increase year-to-date, and 16% year-on-year, with gross loans surpassing SR300 billion. Customer deposits grew to SR315 billion, up 18% year-to-date and 14% year-on-year, reflecting the bank’s funding strategy.

Loan growth remained well balanced across both corporate and retail segments, with retail expanding slightly faster, supported by continued strength in the mortgage portfolio. SAB also reinforced its leadership in the REDF mortgage market, maintaining a top position in originations.

Total equity rose to SR78 billion, underscoring SAB’s strong capital position, prudent balance sheet management, and sustained profitability. Operational efficiency remains a key focus, with the Bank achieving a cost-to-income ratio below 30% year-to-date, highlighting the benefits of digital transformation and scale efficiencies.

Olayan continued: “SAB continues to deliver a strong financial performance, underpinned by the steady execution of our strategy and prudent management across all areas of the business. Our transformation over recent years has fundamentally strengthened the Bank’s revenue base, making us more diversified and resilient to external shifts. We remain confident in our strategic direction, and in our ability to contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s economic transformation.”

SAB continues to align its activities with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, actively supporting diversification across key sectors including tourism, real estate, renewable energy, and home ownership. The Bank remains well positioned to navigate evolving market conditions, including a potentially softer interest rate environment, with a transformed balance sheet that supports stability and long-term growth. While global macroeconomic uncertainty and fluctuating oil prices persist, SAB remains confident in the Kingdom’s solid growth outlook, driven by fiscal resilience and continued investment in diversification.

SAB also advanced its ESG and digital transformation agendas, deepening its contribution to sustainable finance and enhancing customer experience through technology. Earlier this year, SAB became the first bank in the MEA region and the 42nd entity globally to obtain the ISO 20400 for sustainable procurement from BSI.

SAB’s recent funding initiatives reflect a proactive approach to diversifying capital sources across international and domestic markets, further reinforcing financial resilience and liquidity strength. SAB remains committed to supporting the Kingdom’s sustainability goals, expanding its sustainable finance portfolio and pursuing opportunities aligned with the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Olayan concluded: “This quarter’s results are a testament to the strength of SAB’s people and the trust we’ve built with our customers. I want to thank our colleagues for their commitment, our customers and partners for their confidence, and our regulators for their steady support - all of which enable us to continue delivering strong and sustainable performance. We also extend our appreciation to the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority for their support and leadership.”

Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) is one of the largest banks in the Kingdom, with a history in Saudi Arabia spanning over 90 years. Over the past nine decades, it has been an active partner in supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth and social development.

SAB is a leading corporate and institutional international bank in the Kingdom with a top Wealth & Personal Banking proposition. SAB is also a leader in trade finance, foreign exchange, debt wholesale banking, digital service innovation, and ESG, in Saudi Arabia and the broader region.

SAB offers integrated financial and banking services, including corporate banking, investment, private banking, and treasury. The bank’s paid-up capital is SR 20.5 billion, following its legal merger with Alawwal Bank on 14th March 2021, when it was formerly known as the Saudi British Bank (SABB). SAB operates under the supervision and regulation of the Saudi Central Bank and is a partner of the HSBC Group.

