Riyadh – ARTEX Industrial Investment Company achieved net profits totaling SAR 8.88 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, against net losses of SAR 12.44 million in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.11 during the January-September 2025 period, versus a loss per share of SAR 0.15 a year earlier, the financial results showed.

Revenues increased by 4.51% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 399.42 million in 9M-25 from SAR 382.17 million.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi company turned profitable at SAR 6.16 million, compared to net losses of SAR 4.83 million in Q3-24.

The revenues fell by 5.37% to SAR 112.74 million in Q3-25 from SAR 119.15 million in the year-ago period.

As for the quarterly financials, ARTEX Industrial Investment shifted to net profit when compared to losses valued at SAR 2.97 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues retreated by 3.52% from SAR 116.86 million.

