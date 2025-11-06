Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company suffered SAR 32.83 million in net losses after Zakat attributable to the owners in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus net profits of SAR 69.21 million in 9M-24.

Insurance revenues increased by 19.08% to SAR 1.39 billion in 9M-25 from SAR 1.72 billionin 9M-24, according to the financial results.

The loss per share hit SAR 0.41 as of 30 September 2025, compared to earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.87 in the same period last year.

Financial Statements for Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Arabian Shield shifted to SAR 9.37 million net losses after Zakat attributable to the owners, versus net profits of SAR 16.34 million in Q3-24.

Meanwhile, the insurance revenues rose by 20.89% to SAR 484.12 million in Q3-25 from SAR 400.43 million in Q3-24.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net losses shrank by 68.67% from SAR 29.91 million in Q2-24, while the revenues increased by 5.01% compared to SAR 460.99 million.

