Riyadh – Al Battal Factory for Chemical Industries Company is set to begin the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Tuesday, 31 December 2024.

The Saudi firm will float 20.09% of its shares under the symbol 9623, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul highlighted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

Last September, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved Al Battal Factory’s request to list 670,000 shares on Nomu.

