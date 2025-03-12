Riyadh – Riyadh Cables Group Company registered SAR 816.88 million in net profit at the end of December 2024, up 57.55% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 518.49 million.

Revenues climbed by 15.10% to SAR 9 billion last year from SAR 7.82 billion in 2023, according to the financial statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 5.46 in 2024 from SAR 3.46 a year earlier.

Cash Dividends

The company’s board members recommended cash dividends valued at SAR 299.43 million, representing 20% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

Riyadh Cables will pay out a dividend of SAR 2 per share for 149.71 million eligible shares.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the order backlog of Riyadh Cables hit SAR 4.90 billion.

Source: Mubasher

