Riyadh – Riyad Bank generated net profits amounting to SAR 9.32 billion as of 31 December 2024, higher by 15.86% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 8.04 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 3.01 last year from SAR 2.58 in 2023, according to annual financial results.

Assets hiked by 16.42% to SAR 450.37 billion in 2024 from SAR 386.84 billion in 2023, while investments jumped by 19.89% to SAR 69.66 billion from SAR 58.10 billion.

The clients' deposits hit SAR 306.42 billion at the end of December 2024, an annual surge of 20.21% from SAR 254.90 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Riyad Bank achieved net profits worth SAR 7.06 billion, an annual rise of 15.97% from SAR 6.09 billion.

