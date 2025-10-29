Qatar - QLM Life & Medical Insurance Company has posted nine-month insurance revenue of QR1.03bn, up 18% on the same period last year.



QLM chairman Sheikh Saoud bin Khalid bin Hamad al-Thani noted: “Our operational philosophy is driven by a deep commitment to achieving resilient and sustainable growth. We leverage cutting-edge technology not merely for its own sake, but as a strategic tool to deepen our understanding of evolving market needs and to deliver efficient, innovative solutions.



“It is this strategic blend of innovation and deep-rooted expertise that gives us our competitive edge, cementing our position as a trusted leader in the regional landscape.”



Net profit of the company for the period ended September 30 stood at QR47.04mn against QR54.87mn in September, 2024. Earnings per share in Q3-2025 was QR0.13 per share compared to QR0.16 in Q3-2024.



Net investment and other income in Q3-2025 stood at QR45.7mn compared to QR42.3mn in Q3-2024.



QLM CEO Fahad al-Suwaidi stated: “At QLM, we see ourselves as a pivotal partner in realising Qatar National Vision 2030, specifically its pillar of building a healthy and vibrant society. Our unwavering dedication to excellence stems directly from this national goal.



“We leverage advanced technology and innovative solutions not just to manage care, but to actively promote a culture of 'wellness' and proactive prevention. Our focus on customer satisfaction and trust is the foundation upon which we enhance their health experience, solidify our leadership, and, most importantly, contribute directly to the well-being and prosperity of our society.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).