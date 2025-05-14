Social media
EQUITIES

Qatar: QSE snaps three-day bull-run; index falls 24 points

Naseem Zeitoon

About 55% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse

Santhosh V. Perumal, Gulf Times
May 14, 2025
The Arab individuals were increasingly net sellers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.22% to 10,585.58 points
Snapping three consecutive days of bullish run, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Tuesday lost about 24 points and its key index retreated below 10,600 points.

The Arab individuals were increasingly net sellers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.22% to 10,585.58 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,650 points.

The telecom and transport counters witnessed higher than average selling pressure in the main market, whose year-to-date gains truncated to 0.14%.

About 55% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation shed QR0.49bn or 0.08% to QR623.85bn on the back of microcap segments.

The domestic institutions turned net profit takers in the main market, which saw as many as 0.19mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.43mn trade across 49 deals.

The foreign funds’ weakened net buying had its influence on the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The local retail investors continued to be net profit takers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Total Return Index shed 0.22%, the All Islamic Index by 0.33% and the All Share Index by 0.17% in the main market.

The telecom sector index declined 1.35%, transport (0.7%), banks and financial services (0.16%) and real estate (0.11%); while insurance gained 0.47%, consumer goods and services (0.17%) and industrials (0.13%).

Major losers in the main market included Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Vodafone Qatar, Milaha, Lesha Bank, United Development Company, Doha Bank, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Qatar Insurance and Ooredoo. In the junior bourse, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Estithmar Holding, Gulf International Services, Ezdan, Alijarah Holding, Qatar Insurance, Qatar Electricity and Water, Aamal Company and Mazaya Qatar were among the gainers in the main market.

The Arab retail investors’ net selling increased noticeably to QR6.41mn compared to QR2.64mn the previous day.

The Gulf individual investors’ net profit booking rose marginally to QR1.68mn against QR1.39mn on Monday.

The domestic institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR1.59mn compared with net buyers of QR9.2mn on May 12.

The Arab institutions were net profit takers to the extent of QR0.79mn against no major net exposure the previous day.

The foreign institutions’ net buying decreased substantially to QR35.78mn compared to QR74.8mn on Monday.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying weakened perceptibly to QR1.77mn against QR10.25mn on May 12.

However, the Qatari retail investors’ net selling shrank significantly to QR26.46mn compared to QR85.98mn the previous day.

The foreign individual investors’ net profit booking eased markedly to QR0.63mn against QR4.25mn on Monday.

The main market witnessed a 13% surge in trade volumes to 267.81mn shares, 6% in value to QR565.26mn and less than 1% in deals to 20,630.

In the venture market, a total of 24,978 equities valued at QR0.07mn change hands across 10 transactions.
