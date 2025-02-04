

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arqaam Capital, a leading investment bank specializing in emerging and frontier markets.

This strategic partnership aims to provide QSE-listed companies access to Arqaam Capital’s renowned research capabilities and institutional distribution network, further enhancing transparency and investor confidence in the Qatari capital market.

The “Sponsored Research Project” is one of QSE’s key initiatives aligned with the Third Financial Sector Strategy.

This initiative allows listed companies to gain coverage by reputable research firms, facilitating greater market visibility and informed investment decisions.

Under this MoU, Arqaam Capital will provide independent, high-quality equity research reports on sponsoring QSE-listed companies.

These reports will be made available to institutional and retail investors, enabling them to understand better Qatari firms’ financial performance, growth prospects, and strategic direction.

Commenting on the MoU, Abdulaziz Al Emadi (pictured), Acting CEO of the Qatar Stock Exchange, stated: “We are delighted to partner with Arqaam Capital to bring sponsored research to our listed companies. This initiative aligns with our ongoing commitment to enhance market profile, transparency and accessibility for local and international investors. Sponsored research will help bridge the information gap, improve market efficiency, and attract investment into Qatar’s capital markets. This partnership is one of the first of many strategic collaborations that we plan to pursue to support our listed companies and investors further.”

Riad Meliti, CEO of Arqaam Capital, remarked: “We are proud to collaborate with the Qatar Stock Exchange on this landmark initiative. Arqaam Capital’s research capabilities and extensive distribution reach will provide valuable insights to investors and broaden coverage of QSE-listed companies in global markets. Our focus will remain on delivering independent, data-driven, and objective research that supports investment decision-making.”

Arqaam Capital’s independent research team will conduct a thorough, impartial analysis of covered companies while ensuring that the research conducted under this program remains independent, objective, and free from influence and aligned with global best practices.

QSE shall endeavor to introduce listed companies to Arqaam Capital, helping to improve research coverage, investor disclosure, and relations.

