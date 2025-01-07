Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) wrapped-up 2024 with the QE 20 index closing at 10,571.1 points.

The broad-based Qatar All Share Index reported a yearly gain of 4 percent to close at 3,775.48 points.

The sector performance chart for last year favoured gainers with six out of seven sectors in the green.

The transportation index was the best performing index in 2024 with a gain of 20.5 percent led by the shares of Qatar Gas Transport Co and Qatar Navigation which were up by 17.9 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively, noted Kamco Invest in a recent report.

The real estate index followed with a gain of 7.7 percent led by the positive performance of Ezdan Holding Group (+23.1 percent) and Mazaya Real Estate Development (+19.2 percent).

The telecom sector was the third-best performing sector during the year with a gain of 5.5 percent.

The decline in the insurance index came after six out of seven constituents of the index reported declines during the year.

The large-cap banking and financial services index was up 3.4 percent during the year.

Ezdan Holding Group topped the gainers chart in last year with a gain of 23.1 percent followed by Gulf International Services and Qatar Gas Transport Co. with gains of 20.6 percent and 18 percent, respectively, it added.

QNB was once again the most heavily traded stock in 2024 with yearly value traded at QR13.1bn accounting for 12.3 percent of the total value traded during the year followed by Dukhan Bank and Industries Qatar at QR7.8bn and QR7bn, respectively.

In terms of yearly volume, QAMCO topped with 3.6 billion shares followed by Masraf Al Rayan and Mazaya Real Estate Development at 2.9 billion and 2.8 billion shares, respectively.

QSE index closed yesterday its trading session up by 7.24 points, or 0.07 percent, to reach 10,485.72 points. During the session, 143,732,156 shares were traded, with a value of QR347,111,463.407, as a result of executing 13,286 transactions across all sectors.

During the session, shares of 22 companies rose, while the shares of 26 other companies decreased, and one company maintained their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR618.164bn, compared to QR616.658bn in the previous session.

