Muscat: Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) general index (30) on Thursday dropped (9.02) points, comprising a decline by (0.20%) to close at (4564.30) points, compared to the last session, which stood at (4573.33) points.

The trading value stood at (OMR5,504,875), comprising a surge by (182.5%), compared to the last session, which stood at (OMR1,948,884).

The report released by MSX pointed out that the market value went down by (0.059%) to reach about (OMR27.51) billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached (OMR473,000), comprising (8.59%).

The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached (OMR4,173,000), comprising (75.80%). The net non-Omani investment fell by (67.20%) to (OMR3,699,000).

