Muscat – ahlibank recently reported a net profit of RO30.83mn for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of 5.3% compared to the net profit of RO29.29mn reported for the same period in 2023.

The bank’s total assets surged by 10%, reaching RO3.468bn as of September 30, 2024, compared to the same date in 2023. Customer deposits grew by 12.7%, totaling RO2.672bn.

ahlibank’s net loans, advances, and financing increased by 8.4% to reach RO2.892bn compared to the same period in 2023. The bank’s operating income showed strong growth of 5.4%, reaching RO77.65mn for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to RO73.67mn during the same period in 2023.

In a press statement, Said Abdullah al Hatmi, CEO of ahlibank, said, “These positive results strengthen ahlibank’s position as a leading financial institution in Oman, reinforcing our commitment to pursuing excellence. The bank is making steady progress with various achievements that contribute to realising the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040. We continue to deliver advanced banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our expanding customer base, while setting new standards of excellence in the banking sector.”

Hatmi emphasised that, in addition to the strong financial performance, ahlibank’s achievements during the first nine months of 2024 include many initiatives that support the bank’s mission as a ‘Partner in Excellence,’ highlighting its core values of innovation, integrity, responsibility, and sustainability.

He also noted that ahlibank has implemented several initiatives and programmes aimed at serving the community as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. Hatmi stressed that the bank is moving forward on its journey as a responsible and socially conscious entity, committed to serving the community and enabling positive, sustainable societal change.

