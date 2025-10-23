Nigerian Breweries Plc has reported a robust performance for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, recording Group Revenue of N1.04 trillion, representing a 48 percent increase from N703 billion posted in the same period last year.

According to the unaudited financial results filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the brewer’s Cost of Sales rose to N627 billion from N495 billion in 2024, reflecting higher input costs. Marketing, distribution, and administrative expenses also increased by 38% to N254 billion, driven by intensified brand and sales activities.

Despite the inflationary pressures and rising costs that continue to strain consumer spending, the Company maintained strong top-line growth and operational performance.

In a statement, Uaboi Agbebaku, Company Secretary/Legal Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the Group’s performance was underpinned by strategic premiumisation, improved competitiveness, and enhanced market reach.

“The Group’s revenue grew by 47 percent, supported by appropriate pricing and the strong performance of our premium portfolio.

“Operating profit improved significantly on the back of cost management and supply chain efficiencies, while net profit rose by 157 percent, buoyed by lower finance costs. The 2024 Rights Issue programme also contributed meaningfully to the Group’s positive turnaround,” Agbebaku said.

He noted, however, that the third quarter saw a seasonal slowdown in demand and a one-off impairment charge related to the integration of Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited, leading to a net loss for the quarter. Nonetheless, Agbebaku expressed optimism about a rebound in the final quarter, citing the traditional boost in consumer demand during the festive season.

The company’s Board expressed appreciation to shareholders for their continued confidence and support, reaffirming its commitment to sustaining growth and long-term profitability.

