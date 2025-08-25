National Bank of Kuwait-Bahrain (NBK-Bahrain) reported a net profit of BD59.74 million ($158.45m) for the first half of 2025, compared to BD70m ($185.66m) recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

The bank reported a profit before tax of BD70.42m ($186.79m) for the first half of 2025, compared with BD70m ($185.66m) recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

As of the end of June 2025, NBK-Bahrain’s total assets stood at BD8.48 billion ($22.5bn) compared with BD7.15bn ($18.96bn) in the corresponding period of last year.

Total shareholders’ equity increased by 10pc y-o-y to BD1.41bn ($3.73bn), whereas customers deposits stood at BD2.64bn ($7bn) by end of June 2025.

Commenting on NBK-Bahrain’s H12025 financial results, NBK Group vice-chairman and chief executive Isam Al Sager said, “NBK-Bahrain realised good profits in the first half of 2025, despite heightened regional and global geopolitical tension and their economic repercussions, underscoring the resilience of our business model and the strength of our financial position.”

He added, “NBK-Bahrain’s profits in H12025 were driven by the expansion of the bank’s operational activity. Moving forward, we aim to bolster this momentum by broadening our presence and operations in the Bahraini market, capitalising on the promising growth opportunities and favourable outlook that this market offers.”

He highlighted that NBK Group’s international operations made a substantial contribution to its profits and exceptional operational performance in H12025, reaffirming the group’s robust business model and underscoring the success of its diversification strategy.

Mr Al Sager also emphasised that the group has consistently expanded its customer base by introducing innovative digital products and services that meet international standards, delivering exceptional customer experience, and maintaining strategic investments in technology and innovation. These efforts reaffirm the bank’s leadership in digital banking and its commitment to driving sustainable future growth.

Meanwhile, NBK-Bahrain chief executive Ali Fardan said: “NBK-Bahrain’s results in H12025 demonstrate our focus on strategic goals, sustained business growth and our leading position in the Bahraini market, despite the challenges faced in recent months.”

Mr Fardan pointed out that the bank is moving steadily in strengthening its position in Bahrain by providing high-quality banking and financial services to its retail and corporate customers, noting that the bank has great potentials to achieve further growth in the Bahraini market in the future.

Furthermore, he highlighted that NBK-Bahrain has been successful in delivering a wide range of high-quality banking products and services that have effectively met customers’ needs and enriched their banking experience, underscoring the strength of its highly skilled and experienced professionals.

“These experts play a key role in driving its operations and upholding the highest service standards across all customer segments, while positioning the bank for sustained growth in the years ahead.”

Mr Fardan praised the Central Bank of Bahrain’s efforts, in particular, and all government agencies, in general, for their continued support extended to NBK-Bahrain and the Bahraini banking sectors.

He also highlighted that the great support extended by NBK Group has contributed to strengthening the bank’s performance in Bahrain, through capitalising on NBK’s high credit ratings, broad relationship network, and leading reputation as one of the top banks in the Middle East, and one of the safest banks in the world.