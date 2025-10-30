Abu Dhabi - The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) posted its best-ever net profit after tax for nine months, amounting to AED 945.37 million, compared to AED 650.42 million a year earlier.

Operating income jumped by 10.60% to AED 2.02 billion as of 30 September 2025 from AED 1.82 billion in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to AED 0.36 in the first nine months (9M) of 2025 from AED 0.23 in 9M-24. Likewise, the total assets hiked by 16.20% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 68 billion.

These results reflect the bank’s continued momentum on quality business growth and effective asset and liability management amid global volatility and uncertainty, regional tensions, and oil price fluctuations.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, NBF generated net profits after tax totaling AED 319.99 million, an annual surge from AED 209.27 million.

The operating income surged to AED 661.96 million in Q3-25 from AED 623.57 million in Q3-24, whereas the basic and diluted EPS increased to AED 0.12 from AED 0.08.

Raja Easa Al Gurg, Deputy Chairperson of NBF, commented: “NBF’s remarkable set of results underscores its sustained execution of business and operational strategy, its flexibility to respond swiftly to global headwinds and maintain long-term stability, the resilience in its core business and its ability to perform across business segments in what continues to be an uncertain and volatile global environment, intensified by geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs and commodity prices fluctuations.”

The official added: “Benefitting from the UAE economy poised to expand 4.5% in 2025; well above the global average and regional peers, we will continue to scale new heights, build trusted relationships, deliver exceptional experience to our partners and people, drive digital innovation, operational efficiency and robust governance, placing us well for sustainable growth throughout the rest of 2025 and beyond.”

In the first half (H1) of 2025, NBF generated net profits before tax valued at AED 687.60 million, higher by 41.80% YoY than AED 484.90 million.

