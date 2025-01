Nasdaq reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for the exchange operator's financial technology products.

Net profit attributable to the company, on an adjusted basis, came in at $438 million, or 76 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $395 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)