Most stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trading on Tuesday as the hopes for a Gaza ceasefire rose after the mediators reported a midnight 'breakthrough' in Doha talks.

Negotiators will meet in Doha on Tuesday seeking to finalise details of a plan to end the war in Gaza that has upended the Middle East.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI snapped its three-session losing streak and jumped 1.2%, the highest in over two months with almost all stocks posting gains. Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA gained 2.9% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA climbed 2.3%.

QNB, the region's largest lender, posted on Monday a 10% rise in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index .FTFADGI was up 0.3%. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the UAE's largest lender, rose 1.3% and Abu Dhabi National Energy TAQA.AD added 0.3%. TAQA's majority-owned energy firm Masdar launched a renewable energy facility that will produce 1 gigawatt of uninterrupted clean power.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI was up 0.1%, pushed up by communications, industry and finance sectors.

Aramex ARMX.DU continued its rally to a second day and climbed 7.2% to 2.84 dirhams per share, its highest level in more than a year after the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said on Monday it had planned to launch a cash takeover offer for the courier firm, bidding for the shares it does not already own.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI edged up 0.1%, aided by gains in most sectors. ACWA Power 2082.SE added 0.9% and Saudi Industrial Investment Group 2250.SE climbed 4%.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)