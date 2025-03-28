PHOTO
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, reversing early losses, as investors assess the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement.
Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks starting next week, widening the ongoing trade war that's been fuelling market volatility.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> gained 0.5%, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company <1211.SE> rising 2.2% and Riyad Bank <1010.SE> closing 1.4% higher.
Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> increased 0.4%.
Aramco is in talks to invest in two planned refineries in India as the world's top oil exporter looks for a stable outlet for its crude in the world's fastest-growing emerging market, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing several Indian sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Dubai's main share index <.DFMGI> nudged 0.1% higher, helped by a 4.1% jump in Parkin Company <PARKIN.DU>, which oversees public parking operations in the emirates.
In Abu Dhabi, the index <.FTFADGI> added 0.2%.
Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were steady as markets assessed the new U.S. tariffs, while concerns about global supply kept prices near one-month highs.
The Qatari index <.QSI> concluded 0.5% higher, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank <QNBK.QA> gaining 0.9% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar <IQCD.QA> edging up 1.7%.
On the other hand, sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan <MARK.QA> slid 3.4%, as the bank traded ex-dividend.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> rose 0.9%, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company <EAST.CA>, which was up 2.2%.
Egypt's cabinet approved a 4.6 trillion Egyptian pound ($91 billion) draft state budget for the financial year that will begin in July, a government statement said on Wednesday, as it continues to tighten its finances under an IMF programme.
|
SAUDI ARABIA
|
<.TASI> rose 0.5% to 12,025
|
Abu Dhabi
|
<.FTFADGI> up 0.2% to 9,390
|
Dubai
|
<.DFMGI> added 0.1% to 5,120
|
QATAR
|
<.QSI> gained 0.5% to 10,233
|
EGYPT
|
<.EGX30> rose 0.9% to 32,026
|
BAHRAIN
|
<.BAX> finished flat at 1,951
|
OMAN
|
<.MSX30> fell 0.8% to 4,367
|
KUWAIT
|
<.BKP> added 0.1% to 8,675
($1 = 50.5200 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)