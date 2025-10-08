Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, helped by rising oil prices and prospects of more U.S. interest rate cuts.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - gained by about 1% as investors brushed off oversupply fears, having digested a decision earlier by OPEC+ to restrain production increases next month.

Boosting investor sentiment, the World Bank lifted its growth outlook for the region encompassing the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan for 2025. It, however, trimmed its forecast for next year, citing conflict and lower oil production in Iran and Libya.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index rose 0.2%, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company up 1.1%.

Peru is pursuing major investments from Saudi Arabia and U.S. oil giant Chevron to develop its mining and energy resources, part of a broad strategy to revitalise the sector, a top minister said on Tuesday.

Dubai's main share index climbed 0.1%, helped by a 1.2% rise in Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank .

As the U.S. government shutdown extends into a second week, investors have had to rely on secondary, independently produced U.S. data, along with remarks from monetary policymakers, to gauge the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will implement its second rate cut of the year at this month's policy meeting.

Traders are pricing in 45 basis points of easing this year.

The Fed's stance carries heavy clout in the Gulf, where most currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, anchoring regional monetary policy.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index was up 0.1%.

The Qatari stock index eased 0.2%, dragged by a 0.3% fall in Qatar Gas Transport.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)