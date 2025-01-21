Most stock markets in the Gulf ended subdued on Tuesday, as investors exercised caution after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was thinking about imposing trade tariffs on neighbouring countries just hours into his presidency.

Global investors were on edge after the president suggested he could impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, with a potential implementation date of Feb. 1, challenging suggestions that his trade policy might be more gradual.

The Trump administration's policies may have significant and widespread impacts on the U.S. economy, potentially influencing the value of the dollar, Treasury yields and inflation rates. This, in turn, could lead to fewer interest rate cuts, as the Federal Reserve may adjust its monetary policy in response.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed's decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 3.5% fall in ACWA Power Company. In Qatar, the index finished flat.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell as investors assessed Trump's plans for tariffs while boosting oil and gas production in the United States. Dubai's main share index gained 0.5%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index rose 0.7%, led by a 0.8% rise in Commercial International Bank .

Egypt's economy will grow by 4.0% in the year to the end of June as IMF measures continue to help improve its economic environment, a Reuters poll forecast on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.1% to 12,370

Abu Dhabi rose 0.1% to 9,517

Dubai added 0.5% to 5,220

QATAR was flat at 10,507

EGYPT up 0.7% to 29,827

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,904

OMAN down 0.1% to 4,613

KUWAIT added 0.7% to 8,108

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)