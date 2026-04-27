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Most stock markets eked out small gains on Sunday despite hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran fading, with stalled talks underscoring the hardening positions of both Tehran and Washington.
Though a ceasefire has been in place since February 28, no deal has been reached to end a war that has killed thousands, driven up oil prices, fuelled inflation and dimmed global growth prospects.
The war has deepened instability in the Middle East, with Tehran striking its Gulf neighbours and fighting resuming between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a forceful assault on Hezbollah targets on Saturday, putting a U.S.-brokered ceasefire under further strain.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.6% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.4% increase in Saudi Arabian Mining Co. Shares in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co jumped 10% to 12.65 riyals ($3.37), the highest since October 2022, after the company swung to its first quarterly profit in nearly two years. Oil major Saudi Aramco eased 0.4%.
In Qatar, the index added 0.1%, supported by a 0.6% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index edged 0.1% higher.
Analysts in a Reuters poll have cut their forecasts for Egypt's economic growth this year and next, citing higher energy prices and rising inflationary pressure from the Iran war. Last week the IMF reduced its projected growth to 4.2% in calendar 2026 from an earlier estimate of 4.7%.
Saudi Arabia rose 0.1% to 11,122 Qatar was up 0.1% to 10,668 Egypt firmed 0.1% to 52,421 Bahrain added 0.2% to 1,937 Oman fell 0.5% to 8,120 Kuwait rose 0.3% to 9,469 ($1 = 3.7507 riyals)
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)