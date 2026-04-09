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Major Gulf stock markets fell in early Thursday trade as the fragile regional truce appeared to be under strain, spooking investors and reviving concerns over prolonged geopolitical and inflationary risks.
The ceasefire's durability was cast into doubt on Wednesday as Israel continued strikes on Lebanon, with Iran saying it would be "unreasonable" to pursue talks on a lasting peace deal.
Israel and the United States both said the two-week ceasefire did not cover Lebanon, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes would continue.
Iran also targeted oil infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf states, including a Saudi pipeline used as an alternative route to the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, an oil industry source said. Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE likewise reported missile and drone strikes.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.5% fall in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank. However, Saudi Aramco added 0.2%. The oil giant had an edge over regional peers by rerouting exports.
Reuters analysis showed the Kingdom benefited from higher oil prices with estimated March oil revenues up from a year earlier, while countries without alternative routes lost billions.
Brent crude futures were up $2.18, or 2.3%, at $96.93 a barrel at 0645 GMT.
Dubai's main share index dropped 1.3%, a day after gaining more than 6%, weighed down by a 2.3% slide in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.6% decrease in top lender Emirates NBD.
In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.4%, with Aldar Properties losing 1.6%. The UAE will seek clarity on the terms of the two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire to ensure Tehran fully commits to halting regional attacks and unconditionally reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on X.
The Qatari index was down 0.5%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar retreating 1.6%.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir)