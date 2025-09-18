Gulf equities rose in early trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25-basis-point rate cut to bolster the labour market in the world's largest economy.

However, the Fed also signalled a measured approach to further monetary policy easing, leaving investors in doubt about the pace of future moves.

The U.S. central bank's stance carries heavy clout in the Gulf, where most currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, anchoring regional monetary policy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index rose 0.3%, with most sectors in positive territory.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco rose nearly 1%, after marking its sharpest single-day rise in nearly two-and-a-half years in the previous session amid renewed confidence in regional energy shares on steady oil prices.

MBC Group jumped more than 8% after its unit Istedamah Holding sold its entire stake in MBC to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

Dubai's main share index rebounded 0.5%, on course to end a two-day losing streak, boosted by broad-based sectoral strength.

Real estate led the gains with Emaar Properties .

"With the UAE dirham pegged to the U.S. dollar, the Central Bank of the UAE is expected to slash interest rates in lockstep with the Federal Reserve," said Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer of Century Financial.

A weaker U.S. dollar, driven by dovish Fed expectations, could support the UAE's tourism by making it more affordable for non-dollar travellers, Valecha added.

Abu Dhabi's index edged higher 0.3%, supported by gains in stocks linked to state-owned energy major ADNOC.

ADNOC Drilling soared 3.2%, while ADNOC Gas and ADNOC Logistics jumped 1.2% and 1.6% respectively.

ADNOC’s international investment arm, XRG, and its consortium partners have withdrawn a non-binding $18.7 billion bid for Australian gas producer Santos, capping a takeover saga that lasted months.

Elsewhere, newly listed Orascom Construction surged 9% after three consecutive sessions of losses.

Qatar's stock index inched up 0.3%, with buying concentrated in financials and industrials. Qatar National Bank , the region's largest lender, and Industries Qatar both climbed 0.6%.

