Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trading on Thursday as markets monitored developments in U.S. tariff plans and their possible repercussions for global trade, ahead of key U.S. economic data due later in the day.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would impose reciprocal tariffs on every country that charges duties on U.S. imports, spurring concern over a widening global trade war and a possible acceleration of U.S. inflation.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.6% fall in Saudi Telecom Company and a 0.3% decrease in biggest lender Saudi National Bank.

Separately, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih said on Wednesday that 600 companies have committed to establishing regional headquarters in the kingdom.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.5% increase in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

However, Agthia Group retreated 5.8%, despite reporting a rise in annual profit.

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 0.7% and sharia-compliant Dubai Islamic Bank declining 1.1%.

Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. consumer price index increased more than expected in January, reinforcing the Federal Reserve's message that it was in no rush to resume interest rate cuts.

Producer Price Index (PPI) data is due at 1330 GMT.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed's decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

The Qatari index was down 0.2%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank dropping 0.5%.

