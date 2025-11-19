Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, tracking global peers as investors turned cautious ahead of Nvidia's quarterly earnings and a key delayed U.S. jobs data report, while weaker oil prices also weighed on sentiment.

Oil, a key driver for Gulf financial markets, fell on oversupply concerns, though U.S. sanctions on major Russian producers helped limit losses. Brent crude was down 2.5% at $63.3 a barrel by 1300 GMT. Dubai's benchmark stock index was down 0.6%, pressured by broad-based losses. Emaar Properties fell 1.1% and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority slipped 2.6%.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index fell 0.2%, extending losses into a sixth session and hitting a near five-month low. First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE's largest lender, lost 1.2% and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank declined 1.5%, while Presight AI Holding added 2.2%.

Separately, South Korea agreed to work with the United Arab Emirates on the U.S.-backed Stargate project to build a large artificial intelligence data campus in the Gulf state, Seoul said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index was down 0.9%, with almost all sectors in negative territory, led by healthcare, real estate and information technology. Al Rajhi Bank declined 1.6% and Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co lost 1.7%.

"GCC markets mostly trended lower as investors stayed cautious ahead of Nvidia's earnings after the U.S. close," said Daniel Takieddine, co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group, adding that the report is seen as a key gauge for the AI sector amid worries over stretched valuations and heavy capital flows into artificial intelligence.

The Qatari benchmark index snapped a five-session losing streak, rising 0.6%, with almost all stocks advancing. Industries Qatar gained 3%, while Ooredoo added 1.9%. Markets are now awaiting Thursday's delayed September non-farm payrolls report, with traders pricing about a 42% chance of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate cut in December, down from near certainty a month ago. U.S. monetary policy moves are closely followed in the Gulf, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index ended little changed, supported by a 6.1% gain in Misr Cement and a 2.3% rise in E-Finance For Digital And Financial Investments , which said it was formulating a new three-year investment strategy.

SAUDI ARABIA down 0.9% to 10,999

KUWAIT up 0.4% to 9,381

QATAR rose 0.6% to 10,751

EGYPT ended flat at 40,509

BAHRAIN lost 0.7% to 2,035

OMAN fell 0.1% to 5,618

ABU DHABI down 0.2% to 9,858

DUBAI declined 0.6% to 5,862

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Tasim Zahid)