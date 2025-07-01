Middle Egypt Flour Mills (CEFM) reported a net profit of EGP 111.3 million for the fiscal period ending May 31st, 2025, up from EGP 106 million during the same period last fiscal year (FY), according to a disclosure to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

For the 11-month period ending April 30th, 2025, the company recorded net profits of EGP 93.7 million, marking a 3.96% increase from EGP 89.3 million a year earlier.

Established in 1965, the company operates across a wide range of activities including the manufacturing, trading, and distribution of grains and related products such as baked goods, pasta, and animal feed.

It is also involved in real estate investment and fuel station operations.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).